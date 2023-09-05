Meghan Markle is ‘setting the stage’ for a fresh showdown with King Charles

Royal experts have just shed some light into the ‘fresh showdown’ Meghan Markle appears to have planned with the upcoming relaunch of her empire.



Claims and admissions of this nature have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece she highlighted the upcoming relaunch of Meghan and said, “No one knows where, no one knows when and no one knows what, but one day soon, you and I and King Charles will wake to discover that the Great Relaunch of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is upon us.”

“Call it the second coming of brand Sussex or the Megnaissance or a brilliant bit of eleventh hour image overhauling, but the royal family’s most hubbub-causing addition since they imported Caroline of Brunswick is on the cusp of Something Big,” she also said.

In the middle of her chat she also went as far as to say, “Is it a website, a blog, a social media platform, an e-commerce offering, an Oprah-esque destination for cod psychology and self-helpery?”

“No one knows, but as the clock ticks down to le grand moment when Meghan’s reportedly entrepreneurial offering is finally revealed with all the bells, whistles and overwrought, capitalised noun-strewn press releases you might expect, could this be setting the stage for a fresh showdown with Buckingham Palace?” Ms Elser added before signing off from the converastion.