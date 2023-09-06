Meghan Markle’s living a ‘very strange year’: ‘At the bottom of Camilla’s Holiday list’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle is currently living a rather ‘strange year’, after having landed at the bottom of Queen Camilla’s Christmas list.



Claims and admissions about the couple have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things in her piece for News.com.au.

In this piece the expert noted, “It has been a very strange year for the Duchess of Caramel Coats.”

“Firstly, she largely disappeared, receding from view as husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex blazed his way to the top of the bestseller lists – and to the bottom of Queen Camilla’s Christmas list – with Spare.”

“However, even when that particular blitzkrieg of unprocessed oedipal feelings had blown out, she largely remained tucked away, emerging only to be regularly papped.”

However, “The pivot point came in April when she, and she alone, signed up with Hollywood uber agent Ari Emanuel to help revamp her career.”

“After all, her podcasting foray had not really gotten much purchase with Archetypes only lasting one season, her children’s show had been axed by Netflix in a massive round of cost cutting and her star had gone on the blink.”

Not to mention, “as the year has progressed, so too has speculation grown that part of what Meghan has been working on is some sort of return to the digital world, having famously, pre-royal life, carved out her very own patch – The Tig – in the vanilla lady blogging world.”

“This month, those reports of some sort of Tig-esque return have gathered steam,” as well.

All of this has come after Page Six issued an insider revelation back in August, and said, “Meghan and the team are working hard. I think it will be surprising, it won’t be what everybody is expecting it to be, it will feel familiar to who Meghan is.”