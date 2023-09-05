 
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Meghan Markle’s turning ‘ruthlessly commercial’ like Sarah Ferguson

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Meghan Markle has just been called ‘a ruthlessly commercial’ brand, by experts.

Accusations of this nature have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

According to a report by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the Duchess of Sussex is ‘greatly at risk’ of following Sarah Furgeson’s footsteps in order to commercialize her royal association.

For those unversed, Ferguson is known for being a correspondent on the Today Show, she also has promotional book deals and is also affiliated with Weight Watchers.

in light of this, Ms Elser fears Meghan Markle could wind up following a similar path, after Ms Ferguson’s precedent.

All these reports have come after news of Meghan Markle’s impending business venture was brought to light by insiders.

They made their findings known to Page Six and said, “Meghan and the team are working hard. I think it will be surprising, it won’t be what everybody is expecting it to be, it will feel familiar to who Meghan is.”

