Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Kardashian clan rubs shoulder with uber-rich Jeff Bezos at lively concert
Many A-list celebrities bumped into Beyoncé’s smashing-hit tour, and the most recent one was Kin Kardashian and Jeff Bezos.

At the global icon’s Renaissance tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, the fashion mogul shared a snap with cheerful billionaire entrepreneur and his fiancé Lauren Sánchez to her 364 million followers on Instagram.

Joining The SKIMS founder in the picture was North, Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble.

Credits: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Keeping in mind the silver theme of the concert, requested by the Grammy winner, the 42-year-old posted BTS of the Kardashian family arriving at the venue in complete silver outfits.

“On our way to see the birthday girl! @Beyoncé,” the reality star wrote on the platform.

Credits: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Treating fans with extra show highlights, Kim shared a clip of her family and friends singing the singer's Cuff It

In another video, North stood in front of the stage with a fan-girl expression as Beyoncé performed Break My Soul.

Credits: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
