Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Prince Harry 'scrambling for comfort' from Meghan Markle

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Body language experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry’s body language during the Heart of Invictus speech sought to seek comfort.

The conversation arose once Ms Judi James stepped forward to analyze the duke’s body language during his Heart of Invictus speech.

Her comments and claims have been issued during a candid chat with Express UK.

In the middle of this chat the expert pointed out how, “Harry looks needy for Meghan’s support in one scene, where they are walking the red-carpet hand in hand and hear Harry telling his wife ‘I’m nervous’ in what sounds like a bid to get her support and affection.”

Before concluding she also pointed out how, “We also see him puffing and doing side-bends before going on stage to do a speech and then a very tearful and equally puffing Harry speaking after Meghan has introduced him to the Invictus audience.”

For those unversed, the Heart of Invictus speech featured many chilling and gut-wrenching admissions, from comments about his relationship with King Charles to the isolation of his childhood.

At the time the duke said, “Tonight, we are here to honour a group of men and women whose lives are defined by service, purpose and of course, resilience.”

“Many of us in this room understand why service members often feel isolated when they come home or once they leave the forces. Wouldn't you?”

