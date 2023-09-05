Britney Spears gets a 'relieving' news related to her finances

Britney Spears's married life always ended in a sob story, where the pop icon eventually has to pay her ex, whether in spousal or child support.



But, the Grammy winner is over the moon as she will no longer have to fork out tens of thousands of dollars to her estranged ex, Kevin Federline, as her son Sean is coming to legal age—18—in no less than two weeks.

"Britney is relieved that Sean is turning 18 on September 14 because she is tired of paying Kevin the insane amount of money he is getting," a tipster tattled.



The 41-year-old previously shelled him $1.3 million in divorce settlement after exchanging vows in 2004 and calling it quits in 2007, along with $20,000 per month in child support, per TMZ.

Credits: Britney Spears/Instagram

Adding, "Britney is happy to help Sean and Jayden. There is nothing she wouldn't do for her sons. But this would go directly to them after they turn 18 instead of Kevin,' the source said, adding that friends of Britney's believe 'it's time for Kevin to get a job," as claims of this nature published in Daily Mail.



Widespread speculations previously suggested the Toxic hitmaker's erstwhile husband's shift to Hawaii with their children months ago was a move to escape the Californian law limit of 19 (or high school graduation) to end child support.

Fuelling the speculations, Hawaiian child support laws enable a parent to collect paycheques till the kid turns 23, which many considered the loophole the megastar's ex would exploit.

However, the report added, Kevin's wife, Victoria Prince, landed a spot at the University of Hawaii for teaching, leading them to move there.

Quashing the misplaced belief, the newly revised statute 576B-611 (2016) noted that the state where child support was initially established has the ultimate jurisdiction.

"In a proceeding to modify a child support order, the law of the state that is determined to have issued the initial controlling order governs the duration of the obligation of support."

Following the law, the Criminal crooner's child support payment to Sean will end on September 14.

However, the relief will be temporary as her other kid, Jayden's child support payment is set to continue till September 12, 2024.

Not to mention, her latest estranged ex, Sam Asghari, is also reportedly gunning for monetary gains after separation.