 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears gets a 'relieving' news related to her finances

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Britney Spears gets a 'relieving' news related to her finances 

Britney Spears's married life always ended in a sob story, where the pop icon eventually has to pay her ex, whether in spousal or child support.

But, the Grammy winner is over the moon as she will no longer have to fork out tens of thousands of dollars to her estranged ex, Kevin Federline, as her son Sean is coming to legal age—18—in no less than two weeks.

"Britney is relieved that Sean is turning 18 on September 14 because she is tired of paying Kevin the insane amount of money he is getting," a tipster tattled.

The 41-year-old previously shelled him $1.3 million in divorce settlement after exchanging vows in 2004 and calling it quits in 2007, along with $20,000 per month in child support, per TMZ.

Credits: Britney Spears/Instagram
Credits: Britney Spears/Instagram

Adding, "Britney is happy to help Sean and Jayden. There is nothing she wouldn't do for her sons. But this would go directly to them after they turn 18 instead of Kevin,' the source said, adding that friends of Britney's believe 'it's time for Kevin to get a job," as claims of this nature published in Daily Mail.

Widespread speculations previously suggested the Toxic hitmaker's erstwhile husband's shift to Hawaii with their children months ago was a move to escape the Californian law limit of 19 (or high school graduation) to end child support.

Fuelling the speculations, Hawaiian child support laws enable a parent to collect paycheques till the kid turns 23, which many considered the loophole the megastar's ex would exploit.

However, the report added, Kevin's wife, Victoria Prince, landed a spot at the University of Hawaii for teaching, leading them to move there.

Quashing the misplaced belief, the newly revised statute 576B-611 (2016) noted that the state where child support was initially established has the ultimate jurisdiction.

"In a proceeding to modify a child support order, the law of the state that is determined to have issued the initial controlling order governs the duration of the obligation of support."

Following the law, the Criminal crooner's child support payment to Sean will end on September 14.

However, the relief will be temporary as her other kid, Jayden's child support payment is set to continue till September 12, 2024.

Not to mention, her latest estranged ex, Sam Asghari, is also reportedly gunning for monetary gains after separation.

More From Entertainment:

Watch Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet cozy up during Beyoncé's show video

Watch Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet cozy up during Beyoncé's show

Joe Jonas puts wedding ring on full display in new post amid divorce reports

Joe Jonas puts wedding ring on full display in new post amid divorce reports
'Mystery man' seen with Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha

'Mystery man' seen with Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha

Prince Harry ‘scrambling for comfort’ from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘scrambling for comfort’ from Meghan Markle
Actor who played Emperor Franz-Joseph in 'Corsage' admits child porn charges

Actor who played Emperor Franz-Joseph in 'Corsage' admits child porn charges
Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner moves into $40K/month rental

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner moves into $40K/month rental
Meghan Markle’s turning ‘ruthlessly commercial’ like Sarah Ferguson

Meghan Markle’s turning ‘ruthlessly commercial’ like Sarah Ferguson
Kardashian clan rubs shoulder with uber-rich Jeff Bezos at lively concert

Kardashian clan rubs shoulder with uber-rich Jeff Bezos at lively concert
Prince William and Kate Middleton raise eyebrows with error of judgement video

Prince William and Kate Middleton raise eyebrows with error of judgement
Linda Evangelista gets candid on fighting cancer twice in five years

Linda Evangelista gets candid on fighting cancer twice in five years

Beyoncé gets giddy as Diana Ross sings her Happy Birthday during Renaissance shwo

Beyoncé gets giddy as Diana Ross sings her Happy Birthday during Renaissance shwo
Meghan Markle is ‘setting the stage’ for a fresh showdown with King Charles

Meghan Markle is ‘setting the stage’ for a fresh showdown with King Charles