Prince William, Kate Middleton to visit France as they succumb to pressure

Prince William and Kate Middleton would travel to France to cheer on England and Wales in the men’s Rugby World Cup, according to the British media.

The report comes weeks after William faced a backlash for missing the final of the Women's Football World Cup.⁠

⁠The Telegraph reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales's brief trip clashes with coincide with the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games in Germany.⁠

Kate Middleton will attend a group-stage match between England and Argentina at the Stade de Marseille in her role as patron of the Rugby Football Union on Saturday.

Her husband William, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, will watch Wales play Fiji at the Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday.

Kate Middleton is Patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union.



Meanwhile, Princess Annee, who is the Patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, will attend the Scotland vs. Ireland Rugby World Cup International in France on October 7, 2023.





