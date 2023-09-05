Cher spills the beans on her youthful secret

Cher shares the most coveted secret of her life: her brimming, youthful-looking appearance.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the Believe singer said that youthfulness runs in her family.

"The genes in my family are pretty amazing," the 77-year-old continued. "I don't know if not feeling old makes you younger. I keep up with the trends. I have lots of young friends. I have old friends too. Honestly I'm not trying to feel young. I'm not trying to be young. I am who I am. I'm just getting along."

Further, the Academy-winner added that she keeps her youthful activities intact, despite ageing.

"I just can't believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish," adding, "And I will still be wearing my jeans and I will still be wearing long hair and I will still be doing the same stuff I've always done."

She added, "I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to have to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans, because it seemed like in those days that's what women did – and it hasn't hit yet."