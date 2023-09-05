Prince Harry is ‘unfair’ to Prince William: ‘Indicting him for nothing’

Prince Harry has just been called out for going against his own claims from the past, after his most recent bid to ‘discredit Prince William went live.

Accusations against Prince Harry about the apparent chip on his shoulder has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Angela Levin.

She weighed in on everything, in a piece for Sky News.

He chat featured about the “moans and groans” Prince Harry has made public regarding his childhood within Buckingham Palace.

Ms Levin shed light on the entire matter by pointing out how “seemingly oblivious” Prince Harry is to this “chasm in lived experience.”

In reference to the Heart of Invictus docuseries she added, “Harry resented that no-one in his family provided a 'support structure' to help him with his mental health issues after he returned from active military duty.”

“He also claimed that his family didn't talk about his mother, Princess Diana, after her fatal car crash in Paris, a cone of silence that he believes was the start of his problems. Some of the allegations he made contradicted his own previous remarks.”

Because “Back in 2017 Harry told me how William had tried hard to persuade him to get help for his declining mental health. ‘But,’ he smiled, ‘you don’t want to listen to your older brother do you?’.”

“Both he and William were also there for Harry when he was flown back from Afghanistan, with the older brother stepping in when he noticed that his sibling didn't want to answer any more questions at a press conference back on home soil.”

Before signing off she also said, “Nor should one forget that The Heads Together campaign spearheaded by William, Catherine and Harry in 2017 talked openly about the stigma of mental health.””