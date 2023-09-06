Prince Harry’s becoming a ‘threat’ to King Charles

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry is starting to look like a major threat to King Charles and the monarchy.

Revelations into this looming fear has been presented by writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue.

She broke all of it down in her piece for Sky News.

She started the conversation off by explaining the danger Prince Harry poses to King Charles and the upcoming death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth.

She was also quoted saying, “One of the concerns that him being here (in London) - him giving that speech at the WellChild Awards, might move attention away from the one year anniversary of the Queen’s passing to whatever antics that Prince Harry has going on.”

For those unversed, The WellChild awards are supposed to be held sometime in September, and the duke is also expected to arrive in the UK on September 7th, 2023.