Meghan Markle joins Hollywood stars to attend Beyoncé birthday gig

Meghan Markle joined Hollywod celebrities to attend Beyoncé’s last LA gig on Monday.



Beyonce's performance coincided with her 42nd birthday. Zendaya, Tom Holland, The Bear star Ayo Edebirim, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were seen singing along to “Cuff It” at the SoFi Stadium.

The Duchess of Sussex was joined Bey’s Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland and Scandal star Kerry Washington in the crowd.

Beyoncé encouraged fans to come to the concert in metallic looks – in keeping with her Renaissance record’s disco theme.

Meghan opted for a fitted black halter-neck top worn with a silver sequined pencil skirt.

Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos' partner Lauren Sanchez, and many other celebrities shared photos from the performance last night on social media.



Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry was not seen along with his wife.

The Duke of Sussex is due to arrive in the UK for WellChild Awards this week.

Meghan Markle will join her husband in Germany for the Invictus Games later this month.



