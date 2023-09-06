 
Prince Harry will never ‘forgive’ King Charles for ‘hate filled’ decision

Prince Harry is allegedly maintaining his grudge against King Charles and refuses to forgive him for making a ‘hate-filled decision about his military titles.

Claims and admissions about this have been shared by royal biographer Robert Jobson.

He shed light on everything during an interview with True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat.

For this interview, he weighed in on the possible reason for Prince Harry’s shocking allegations against Prince William, in Heart of Invictus.

He started the chat off by admitting, “It's great that he is doing these things but [the King] would probably like him to have stayed in an organisation like the army or the armed forces…”

Because “I just think that if he'd been supported in that way, he would be doing so many things for the Royal Family now that he would have probably enjoyed.”

“He hates the idea that he is not Captain General of the Royal Marines…and he hates the fact that he's lost all these positions.”

“If he'd been in the Royal Family, and not gone down this path, I think he'd have been hugely beneficial to the country, and he could have done even more,” Mr Jobson also chimed in to say before signing off.

