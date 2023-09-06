 
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Italian police are ‘severely punishing’ Kanye West, Bianca Censori

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Revelations of this possible brush with local law enforcement has been referenced by an inside source close to the Daily Mail.

The police source in question was quoted saying, “There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished.”

Thus, “the images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe."

“You could clearly see his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it. Now we have identified the driver of the boat and we will be asking him what he saw as well.”

“The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies.”

“The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency which is punishable by an administrative sanction,” they also added before signing off. 

