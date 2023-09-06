Joe Jonas officially files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas, whose marriage is on the rocks with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, has now reportedly filed for divorce in court.

According to media reports, the 34-year-old musician has cited that his marriage with the 27-year-old actress is "irretrievably broken" and proposed a plan for shared custody of their two kids, daughter Willa, 3, and another one-year-old daughter whose name has not been made public.

According to the Mirror, the Daily Mail has obtained the court documents submitted by Joe Jonas in the Miami-Dade County courtroom on Tuesday.

The recently filed divorce papers do not include the prenup. Joe's lawyer made it clear that this was in order to protect the privacy of those involved.



Since reports of their divorce emerged, the couple has been seen displaying their wedding rings during their recent public appearances.

The reports of the couple's split emerged a few days ago as TMZ broke the news that Joe and Sophie were heading for divorce and quoted a source saying that the couple has faced some serious problems for the past six months.

Their divorce reports came as a shock to millions of fans around the world, and some of them expressed their heartbreak on different social media platforms. One of the netizens cited their split rumour and said that true love does not exist anymore.

Joe and Sophie first started dating in 2016 and tied the knot twice in 2019, first in May in Las Vegas and for the second time in Paris in October 2019.