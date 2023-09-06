Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' movie leaves Hollywood studios fuming

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has reportedly angered a lot of giant Hollywood production houses by directly working with AMC Theatres for The Eras Tour movie.



AMC Theatre CEO Adam Aron met and held discussions with Taylor's father, Scott Swift, over three months ago.

According to the Mirror, the Puck News reported that Adam pitched an out-of-the-box and creative idea to Scott, suggesting Taylor work directly with the movie theatre rather than working with Hollywood studios for production and distribution.

It has been reported that the move by the AMC CEO comes as a slap to the studios, as they are already facing trouble in the form of an ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

It was an unprecedented move for Taylor as well, who previously contracted Netflix for movie distribution of her Miss Americana and the Reputation tour movie.

However, the theatre seems to be a pro in the game, as they previously secured a similar kind of contract with Chance the Rapper in 2021.

Taylor's Eras Tour has been a huge success, and the ticket sale demand proves that the movie is giving the company a higher revenue boost.

Aaron appears to not be worried about studios, as he says that studios generated their money during the pandemic via streaming sites when the opening of theatres was not an option.