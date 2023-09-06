 
Sophie Turner's love for nightlife possible factor in divorce with Joe

Sophie Turner's love for nightlife a possible factor in divorce with Joe

Joe Jonas has officially filed for divorce from his wife, Sophie Turner, after four years of marriage. 

It has been reported that Sophie's alleged love for partying and affinity for nightlife might have been a factor in prompting her husband, Joe, to divorce her.

According to TMZ, a source told the publication that the difference between their lifestyles resulted in their separation, as Sophie likes to party and Joe likes to stay at home.

According to Page Six, the 34-year-old musician filed for divorce in the Miami-Dade County courtroom on Tuesday, citing that his marriage with the 27-year-old Game of Thrones star has been irretrievably broken.

He is seeking shared custody of his two daughters, Willa, 3, and a one-year-old daughter whose name has not been made public yet. He also seeks the establishment of a parenting plan and timesharing schedule for his two daughters.

The divorce documents obtained by TMZ and filed in court by Joe further reveal that the singer doesn't want child support from Sophie, as he states, "Both parties have the ability to provide for the support of the minor children, and they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor children."

