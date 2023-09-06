Kevin Costner’s ex forced to ‘enter the workforce’ amid child support challenges

Christine Baumgartner, who is currently estranged from Kevin Costner, has expressed her intention to further her education and seek employment following her unsuccessful attempt to secure child support.

In a Santa Barbara courtroom appearance on Thursday, Baumgartner joined her ex-husband to discuss their post-divorce plans. She conveyed, “I will look into the steps I need to take and any schooling I need to do, and I will enter the workforce,” as reported by People.

Kevin Costner, on the other hand, expressed his primary concern for their three children, whom he shares with the former model. He acknowledged that his life has been significantly disrupted by the divorce proceedings and stated, “I have to take care of obligations that are already in place, I have a lot of responsibilities I have to take care of.”

The renowned "Yellowstone" star also admitted the need to allocate more time to guide their children through this challenging transition, emphasizing the importance of self-care.



Costner, who is 68 years old, disclosed his intention to prioritize his career, particularly focusing on his involvement in the "Horizon: An American Saga" project, which he described as a "significant risk."

In a subsequent development, a judge ruled in favor of "The Bodyguard" star on Friday, awarding his ex-wife $63,209 per month in child support, rather than the $161,592 she had requested.

Baumgartner, aged 49, had sought a higher amount, asserting her desire for their three children—Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13—to maintain a lifestyle similar to what they had experienced while residing with her.