Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe snub Meghan Markle?

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was apparently snubbed by Kardashian family as she attended the second Beyonce concert in a week with Hollywood’s biggest stars.

According to reports, Meghan was spotted posing with actress Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland as she partied at star-studded Beyonce concert without Prince Harry.

The Daily Mail reported the Duchess of Sussex remained close by the couple’s friend Tyler Perry, who is also their daughter Lilibet’s godfather, throughout the concert.

Meanwhile, Kardashian/Jenner family also attended the Beyonce concert.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, North West, Penelope Disick, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner were also pictured in the exclusive concert area, however, they apparently did not meet and avoided Meghan Markle. 

Later, they shared photos from the concert on their social media handles.

The Kardashian family apparently snubbed Meghan days after her mom Doria Ragland was pictured with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. 

