Kylie Jenner surprises pregnant Kourtney Kardashian?

Kylie Jenner has apparently surprised her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian as she made her romance with Timothée Chalamet public at Beyoncé concert.



According to details, Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and their mother Kris Jenner attended Beyonce concert, however, pregnant Kourtney Kardashian, who was recently hospitalized, was not present.

As Kourtney was apparently at home with husband Travis Barker, Kylie surprised her as reality TV star and actor Timothee Chalamet made their romance public by locking lips and hugging while enjoying Beyonce’s performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Kourtney apparently did not attend the show with sisters as she was briefly hospitalised amid pregnancy.

Kylie and Timothee were first linked romantically in April. Despite going public, they have yet to publicly announce their love.