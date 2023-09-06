Meghan Markle has ‘no interest’ in getting ‘overly emotional’ next to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s true feelings towards Prince Harry despite her disappearance from public life has just been referenced by body language experts.

All these claims and statements have been issued by body language expert Darrron Stanton.

He weighed in on things while speaking to the Daily Express US.

He believes Meghan’s silence over Prince Harry’s recent projects is less likely due to divorce speculations and more so because of the ‘immense pride’ she feels.

Mr Stanton was also quoted saying, “I don’t think Meghan tends to give a great deal away when she’s in front of the camera, but she did appear happy as she sat with Harry.”

“While Harry is extremely passionate about the Games, Meghan appeared content to let him get on with it. I just think she has this default gesture of a standard smile and a level of engagement.”

He also said, “In terms of emotions, we don’t really tend to see Meghan get overly emotional” in reference to the brief appearance she made during Heart of Invictus.

“We also saw Meghan supporting Harry as he made a speech on stage. The moment was very authentic.”

“She had her hands clasped together, which is a sign of pride and love. She was holding her hands close to her heart unconsciously and she had a fixed eyegaze,” the expert also added.

Before concluding the conversation, he also admitted, “Her smile was extremely authentic, which is when the whole face is engaged. She was immensely proud of Harry at that moment.”