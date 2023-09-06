Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares encouraging message of ex Royal Ballet ballerina

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and photographer Misan Harriman has shared an encouraging message of former Royal Ballet ballerina from coronavirus lockdown.



Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, Misan shared the message of Nathalie Harrison with caption, “‘Ballerina on a farm in lock down. What isolation means to me:”

He wrote, “Keeping my fingers green, my toes pointed, my heart grateful and eyes and ears open to this new emerging normal. Becoming a parent has amplified that so much about this world is insanely beautiful yet so much terrifies and concerns me.”

The message further reads: “So many people dealing with loss and the devastating effect of this virus, it’s horrendous, but I hope we can grab this as an opportunity for a reset, a refresh. We can do better by our planet and children. I’m blessed and privileged to be at home with my family, our health and to be together, something I am acutely aware of.”

Misan also thanked Nathalie Harrison over sharing this message with him.