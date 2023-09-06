WATCH: Woking murder victim Sara Sharif's parents ready to 'cooperate' with UK police

Sara Sharif's father and stepmother make their first public statements in a video since her passing, saying they are ready to cooperate with UK authorities.

On August 10, the 10-year-old's body was discovered at her Woking, Surrey, home.

In connection with a murder inquiry, Surrey Police are interested in speaking with her father Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool, and brother Faisal Malik.

Police have been unable to find them, despite the fact that they are known to have left the UK on August 9 for Pakistan.

Sharif is silent in the grainy video while Batool reads from a notebook.

Sara receives just two phrases from her, in which she refers to her death passing as an "incident".

In their last statement, Batool states his willingness to cooperate with UK authorities to support their legal protocols.

The BBC was unable to confirm the location or the circumstances under which the video was shot.

The exact cause of death was "not yet ascertained," although an inquiry held last month found it was probably "unnatural."

Sara was discovered to have "multiple and extensive injuries" according to post-mortem examinations.

Olga Sharif, her mother, claimed on Polish television that she scarcely identified Sara in the mortuary due to her wounds.

The entirety of the 2 minutes and 36 second long video that Sharif and Batool captured is made up of accusations that the Pakistani police are intimidating the couple's extended family, imprisoning them without a warrant, and conducting unauthorised house raids.

According to Batool, the family is hiding because they fear the Pakistani police will torture and murder them.

Mehmood Bajwa, the chief of police in Jhelum, responded by telling the BBC that the accusations of family members being harassed and tortured are untrue.

He advised the family to go to court to seek protection if they were concerned about the police.

After police found Sara's corpse at Woking, detectives started a worldwide hunt.

The day before, her father, his partner, and his brother had left for Pakistan.

Sara had been residing at the Surrey home, with her father, her father's girlfriend, her uncle, and five brothers and sisters,

After arriving in Islamabad, Sharif, 41, allegedly dialled 999 from Pakistan, which allowed authorities to locate Sara's body quickly.

According to Pakistani authorities, a request to start looking for the three people did not arrive via Interpol until August 15.

According to Pakistani authorities, the group arrived at Islamabad International Airport early on August 10.

They think they travelled to the central Punjab city of Jhelum and relatives who lived in a tiny village close to Domeli. The family travelled there, to the residence of Sharif's sister and her brother-in-law, late that evening on August 12 before departing at approximately 5:00 the following morning, according to the police inquiry.

Police said that they were unsure of their whereabouts after that.