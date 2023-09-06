 
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Will King Charles be ousted if Labour wins next election?

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Will King Charles be ousted if Labour wins next election?

Many senior members of Labour party have no love for the monarchy and they want King Charles to be ousted, Labour MP Clive Lewis has revealed.

Royal expert Richard Eden shared Clive Lewis claims in his new article for Mail Plus.

The royal expert shared the news on his X, formerly Twitter handle, and wrote, “Is #KingCharles for the chop if #Labour wins the next general election?”

In his column, Richard quoted Labour MP Clive Lewis as revealing that many senior figures in Keir Starmer's party want King Charles to be ousted.

He tells the 'I' newspaper: “There are lots of members of Labour’s front bench who have no love for the monarchy.”

“They don’t hate it, but they are not enthusiastic royalists by any stretch of the imagination.”

Britain's King Charles ascended to throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.

He was officially crowned as King in May.

