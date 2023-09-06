Joe Jonas’ decision to divorce Sophie Turner fueled by ring camera footage

file footage

Joe Jonas reportedly reached a breaking point in his decision to file for divorce from Sophie Turner due to a ring camera audio/video.

Multiple sources in direct contact with Joe have disclosed to TMZ that he had access to a ring camera that captured Sophie saying or doing something that convinced him their marriage had come to an end.

The couple addressed divorce reports on Wednesday through an Instagram “Statement from the two of us” that said, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Their marital problems had been ongoing for at least six months, primarily stemming from a significant differences in their lifestyles. One source put it as "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home." These differing preferences in how they spent their time led to growing tensions.

Another source told MailOnline that “Sophie feels like she's only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends.”

“She feels like her life has stalled after Game of Thrones and so has her personal life. Since the kids came along, she's feeling trapped. She's the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children,” they added.

“Now she feels that she wants to make up for the time she's lost as a young person. He (Joe) wants a more settled life but she's not ready for that because she feels that she's not even had a teen or young adult life.”

“Joe would like another kid, he's a real family man. But while Sophie's been in the UK, she's also realized just how much she misses this country; it's the final nail in the coffin for them.”

In recent months, Joe has taken on the responsibility of caring for their children the majority of the time. While Sophie has been in London, Joe and his brothers were on a U.S. tour, and he had their two young children with him.