Harry and Meghan plan to buy a new home in US: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to buy a new home near Malibu, said TMZ, a US-based celebrity website.

According to another report published in express.co.uk, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent last weekend looking at a £6.37 million six-acre plot overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

It said the estimated cost of construction on the land would be a further £8 million.

TMZ reported that the couple is interested in the new home due to the privacy it offers and its closeness to Hollywood.

The publication said that the property boasts a guard house at the front, plus a huge pool while foundations have been laid for a 10,000-square-foot main residence, with added security provided by a long driveway up to where the main house would sit".

The report said that the couple intend to sell their Montecito home and move to Malibu full-time.



Express.co.uk reported that Harry and Meghan are looking to boost their careers following mixed results from their joint endeavours with Netflix and Spotify.

