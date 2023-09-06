‘I didn’t fit in’: Taylor Momsen opens up on why se left ‘Gossip Girl’

Penn Badgley invited 'Gossip Girl' co-star Taylor Momsen to his podcast 'Podcrushed'

Taylor Momsen and Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley had a long-awaited reunion on September 6, marking the first time they've united since the CW teen drama's series finale in 2012. This special moment took place on Podcrushed, which is Badgley's podcast co-hosted by Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

Throughout the one-hour episode, the duo fondly looked back on their shared experiences while working on Gossip Girl. In the show, Badgley portrayed Dan Humphrey, while Momsen played his younger sister, Jenny, for four seasons.

She was merely 12 years old when they filmed the pilot and revealed that, at the time, she was hesitant to leave her middle school friends but was eventually "convinced" to do so.

She also shared that it was during the show that she realized she wanted to pursue music, saying, “That’s where music became such a solace for me. Thinking back on my life, it was this place where I could just be — writing songs, emoting how I felt. I was by myself a lot. I didn’t have my own clique.”

Among the cast members of the show, Momsen stood out as the youngest. She had previously portrayed Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In contrast, Badgley was 20 years old when he took on the role of Dan, and most of the actors portraying the high-school characters in the series were in their early twenties. Connor Paolo, who played Eric, Serena's younger brother (portrayed by Blake Lively), was the only one who came close to Momsen's age.

“I didn’t fit in with you guys, I didn’t fit in with Connor’s friends — I was younger than them,” Momsen said. “I was the new girl. I was ‘Grinch’ girl. I was always in this kind of weird, isolated world, partially of my own creating, probably.”

Before joining the cast of "Gossip Girl," Momsen had been a part of a band with her school friends. However, when she moved to New York for the show's production in 2007, she embarked on a new journey. Just two years later, in 2009, she founded The Pretty Reckless, a rock band that she continues to lead to this day.

“It was a childhood thing that I got put into at two years old. I wasn’t making my own choices then,” she said of acting. “Literally, as soon as I got to an age where I could make my own decisions, it was like a click… I woke up one morning and went, ‘Wait a second. I don’t have to do this? I don’t have to do this other job? I can just play in my band and tour and write songs? I can just do that?’ Granted, a little more complicated to get out of a television show than that, but the answer was yes.”

She explained that she made a swift change in her life, essentially uprooting herself overnight, with support from the "Gossip Girl" team.

“They went, ‘Well, we can’t let you out of your deal, but we can write you out of the show, so you can go on tour,'” Momsen said. “They really allowed me to follow my dream, and I’m forever grateful and thankful to them for that.”