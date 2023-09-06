 
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Donald Trump gives Meghan Markle much-needed boost

Former US president Donald Trump said he didn't like the way Meghan Markle treated the late Queen Elizabeth.

Speaking on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" on Wednesday, the Republican leader said, " he'd "love to debate" Meghan Markle, if given the opportunity."

His remarks came after Hugh Hewitt mentioned the Duchess of Sussex, saying the only thing that could draw a similar audience as 1973's "Battle of the Sexes" tennis match would be a debate between Trump, Markle, and Prince Harry.

The host said that the match brought in an estimated 90 million worldwide viewers.

Talking about Prince Harry's wife, Trump said, "I didn't like the way she dealt with the Queen."  

"I became very friendly with the Queen. She was an incredible woman at 95. She was so sharp. She was a hundred percent. When you watch Biden, you say, this is a different planet. But they treated her with great disrespect and I didn't like it."

He added, "I'd love to debate her. I'd love it." 

The interview is likely to give Meghan Markle a much-needed boost as the Duchess of Sussex tries to make a career in Hollywood.


