Queen Elizabeth II was in 'private place' before her death in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II was completely satisfied with her life ahead of her demise, says an expert.

Right Reverend Dr Iain Greenshields believe Her Majesty had 'no regrets' as she passed away in September 2022.

Speaking to MailOnline he said: “She had remarkable recall. She had no regrets and was very much at peace. She also mentioned her father - King George VI - and the great influence his faith had on her.



He recalled: “At one point in our conversations she went to the window and said 'Who would not want to be here?' She was in a very peaceful, private place. She was at peace.”

He said: “When she died, I thought of my mother and how she, too, had spoken about her faith just before she died and that normally she would never do so.

“So, I do wonder if people, even subconsciously, are getting ready for the end. It’s also very common when people are dying to reflect on their parents, as the Queen did," he noted.