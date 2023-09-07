 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker pens thankful note after baby's surgery scare

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Travis Barker pens thankful note after babys surgery scare
Travis Barker pens thankful note after baby's surgery scare

After Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker shared thoughts on the near-death experience of his yet-to-born baby boy.

Taking to Twitter, the Blink-182 drummer penned, "I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well."

Grateful for outpouring support, the 45-year-old continued, "I want to say thank you for all the support," noting that the paused European tour of the band, which kicked off in April, will resume on Friday.

Hours earlier, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star updated her 224 million followers about the "urgent fetal surgery," amid the final trimester.

Writing, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from the tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

The 44-year-old continued, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery."

Adding, "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."


More From Entertainment:

Drake, The Weeknd A.I. track gets Grammy thumbs-up

Drake, The Weeknd A.I. track gets Grammy thumbs-up
Princess Diana would 'hug' Meghan Markle today: 'She would understand her'

Princess Diana would 'hug' Meghan Markle today: 'She would understand her'
Miley Cyrus remembers marriage end with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus remembers marriage end with Liam Hemsworth
Queen Elizabeth II was in 'private place' before her death in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II was in 'private place' before her death in Scotland
Prince Harry fawns over Prince Archie's 'character development' video

Prince Harry fawns over Prince Archie's 'character development'
When Prince Harry explained Meghan Markle 'clear thinking' on 'suicide' video

When Prince Harry explained Meghan Markle 'clear thinking' on 'suicide'
Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on baby's near death experience

Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on baby's near death experience
Meghan Markle’s engagement ring fiasco exposed: ‘Here’s why its missing’

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring fiasco exposed: ‘Here’s why its missing’
Meghan Markle sparks ‘is she, isn’t she’ frenzy amid divorce rumors

Meghan Markle sparks ‘is she, isn’t she’ frenzy amid divorce rumors
‘AHS: Delicate’ trailer: Kim Kardashian shines alongside Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry video

‘AHS: Delicate’ trailer: Kim Kardashian shines alongside Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry
Donald Trump gives Meghan Markle much-needed boost video

Donald Trump gives Meghan Markle much-needed boost
Hayao Miyazaki’s mystery final film ‘The Boy and the Heron’ FINALLY gets a trailer and US premiere date video

Hayao Miyazaki’s mystery final film ‘The Boy and the Heron’ FINALLY gets a trailer and US premiere date