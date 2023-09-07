Travis Barker pens thankful note after baby's surgery scare

After Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker shared thoughts on the near-death experience of his yet-to-born baby boy.

Taking to Twitter, the Blink-182 drummer penned, "I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well."

Grateful for outpouring support, the 45-year-old continued, "I want to say thank you for all the support," noting that the paused European tour of the band, which kicked off in April, will resume on Friday.

Hours earlier, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star updated her 224 million followers about the "urgent fetal surgery," amid the final trimester.

Writing, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from the tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

The 44-year-old continued, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery."

Adding, "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."



