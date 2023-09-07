 
entertainment
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Taylor Swift discreetly navigates through NYC in shades of blue: Pic

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift was once again spotted in New York City, maintaining her low profile. The 33-year-old music sensation opted for a laid-back yet stylish look, donning an all-blue outfit that accentuated her well-toned, lengthy legs.

Navigating her way through the bustling city streets, Taylor eventually hopped into a waiting black SUV. Just the day before, she had been seen heading to her recording studio in the Big Apple, coinciding with sightings of her former flame, The 1975's frontman Matty Healy, showering affection on his new girlfriend.

For her outing, Taylor showcased her slender figure in a navy blue polo shirt adorned with a crimson embroidered logo on the chest and white trim on the collar. She paired this with dark denim shorts, highlighting her towering height of 5 feet 11 inches.

Adding a touch of contrast, the "All Too Much" singer wore pale yellow athletic shoes, giving off a vibe reminiscent of a 1960s Jean-Luc Godard film drenched in primary colors. She completed her look with a slim red handbag.

Despite her former romantic interest, Matty, publicly displaying affection with tattooed model Gabbriette Bechtel in New York City just blocks away from Taylor's recording studio, the singer appeared unfazed.

Taylor and Matty had a longstanding friendship and mutual admiration dating back to 2014. In late 2022, they hinted at a collaborative working relationship when Matty revealed his involvement in an unreleased Midnights track. However, their romantic involvement seemed to solidify in 2023, following Taylor's breakup with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. 

Matty was frequently seen attending her concerts during her successful Eras Tour, and in May, the duo was photographed holding hands. Nevertheless, their apparent romance faced scrutiny when fans revisited Matty's past controversial remarks. By June, the casual romance appeared to have faded away, with reports suggesting their breakup.

