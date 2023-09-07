Jamie Foxx pays heartfelt Instagram tribute to his 'beautiful angel Deondra'

Jamie Foxx seems to be making progress in his recovery from an undisclosed health issue, while also fondly remembering his late sister, Deondre.

The 55-year-old actor, born Eric Marlon Bishop, sadly shared the news of his sister Deondre's passing in late October 2020. Deondre, who had Down's Syndrome, passed away at the age of 36.

Recently, Foxx turned to Instagram to pay tribute to his beloved sister. In a heartfelt post on Wednesday, he shared an old, undated photograph of himself and Deondre, expressing his emotions with the caption, "Miss u … I wish you were here I know you’re in heaven, cracking everybody up with your jokes."

In another Instagram post, Foxx posted five more throwback pictures with the caption, 'My beautiful angel Deondra…. #swipeleft.'



Before her passing, Deondre had been an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.



Foxx had initially shared the news of his sister's passing on October 26, 2020. He posted a series of photos featuring the siblings and wrote a touching message on Instagram.

'My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive...' Foxx wrote.

He fondly recalled her vibrant personality, mentioning how she would steal the spotlight on the dance floor during family gatherings. He even humorously noted that she could give the likes of @chrisbrownofficial a run for their money on the dance floor.

"Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me," he shared.

Foxx cherished memories of family gatherings, her role in music videos, and her ambassadorship for @globaldownsyndrome. He remembered her playful spirit, like sliding down the stairs with a grin as wide as the Rio Grande and serenading the family with her music.

'Deondra, you have left a hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me,' he continued.

'Our family is shattered, but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers,' Foxx concluded.

On the side note, the exact nature of Jamie Foxx's recent health issue remains undisclosed, it's clear that he is on the path to recovery and resuming his professional commitments. Sources close to the actor have revealed that he is actively involved in the development of nine different film projects.