Jonas Brothers have heartfelt reunion on stage as Joe files for divorce from Sophie Turner

The Jonas Brothers made an emotional return to the stage in their first performance since Joe Jonas initiated divorce proceedings with his wife of four years, Sophie Turner.

Taking the stage at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday night, the trio, consisting of Joe, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, shared a heartwarming group hug. Despite the personal turmoil, Joe seemed to be in good spirits during the performance.

Notably absent during the performance was Joe's wedding band, and he opted for a stylish pink patterned jacket and matching pants, paired with a white T-shirt and white sneakers.

Earlier in the day, the 34-year-old father of two was spotted in Los Angeles, taking his daughters, 3-year-old Willa, and a 1-year-old whose name begins with the letter D, out for breakfast.



Joe filed for divorce from 27-year-old Sophie Turner, citing that their union is "irretrievably broken." In his filing, he expressed his desire for "shared parental responsibility" for their children, despite them primarily residing with him. The couple had an ironclad prenuptial agreement in place, according to the legal documents.

In a joint statement shared on Instagram earlier in the day, Joe and Sophie explained, "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

An insider close to Joe revealed to Page Six that "divorce was a last resort" for him. The source explained, "He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls." The insider added that "an unhappy home isn't a home."

The same insider further revealed that Joe and the "Game of Thrones" star, who tied the knot in May 2019, had been going through a challenging period this year, marked by "many disagreements." Although the nature of these disagreements was not disclosed, other sources suggested that the couple had "very different lifestyles," according to TMZ reports.