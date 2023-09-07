Hunter Biden expected to face indictment on gun charges this month

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, departs federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, US on July 26, 2023. — Reuters/File

Recent court documents reveal that Special Counsel David Weiss intends to indict US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, by the end of this month, on unknown charges.

The 53-year-old US first son's plea agreement to dismiss tax and gun charges collapsed in July, making him the first child of a serving president to be accused by the justice department.

Meanwhile, Hunter's legal troubles have become a political issue as his father pursues a re-election campaign, BBC reported.

According to Weiss' office's progress report required by Judge Maryellen Noreika, Hunter Biden, who is the subject of a federal investigation for unlawful firearm possession and drug usage, has been set a deadline of September 29 for a planned new indictment.

Additionally, Hunter's business operations are the subject of a federal inquiry.

His legal team recently testified in court that their client was abiding by the terms of a so-called diversion plan, which was approved by a probation office and required him to stay out of trouble for two years.

His attorney, Abbe Lowell, said: "We expect a fair resolution of the sprawling, five-year investigation into Biden based on the evidence and the law, not outside political pressure."

In July, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two counts of failure to pay federal taxes on income of over $1.5 million (£1.2 million) annually from 2017 to 2018, after Judge Noreika said she could not approve an "unusual" plea deal overseen by Weiss, which would have spared him prison time.

Despite the fact that Weiss is a Trump nominee, Republicans are criticising Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of Weiss as special counsel for Hunter Biden's investigation, citing his role in brokering a "sweetheart" plea deal and his previous relationship with Biden's late son, Beau, in Wilmington, Delaware.

Congressional Republicans are considering an impeachment investigation of President Biden, accusing him of being involved in his son's foreign business affairs.

Last month, the House of Representatives oversight committee cited bank records revealing the Biden family and associates benefited from $20 million from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine during Biden's vice presidency from 2009-2017.

According to Fox News, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently said: "If you look at all the information we have been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry."