 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Joe Jonas opens tour concert without wedding ring after Sophie Turner split

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Joe Jonas opens tour concert without wedding ring
Joe Jonas opens tour concert without wedding ring

Joe Jonas ditched his wedding ring while performing at a concert in Phoenix, Arizona, after making his divorce official with Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers, who are currently on their Five Albums, One Night tour, kicked off the night with a hearty group hug. 

However, the eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Joe’s empty ring finger as he took the stage with his brothers at the Footprint Center.

At his previous concert, on September 3, Joe was still wearing his wedding ring amid reports that he had hired a divorce lawyer.

Some concertgoers also claimed to have eye-witnessed Joe crying during his performance on the band’s emotional tune Little Bird.

Fans of the band took to their social media to lend support to Joe during this challenging time of his life. 

Rumours of Joe and the Game of Thrones star's divorce broke out on September 5, and were confirmed, the very next day, by the couple in a joint statement.

Their statement read, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision.”

“We sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” it added.

More From Entertainment:

Emily Ratajkowski talks of ‘taboos’ attached to women getting divorced: ‘It’s brave’

Emily Ratajkowski talks of ‘taboos’ attached to women getting divorced: ‘It’s brave’

Meghan Markle’s turning to ‘Suits’ era video

Meghan Markle’s turning to ‘Suits’ era
Leonardo DiCaprio spotted packing on PDA with new Italian girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted packing on PDA with new Italian girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti
Emily Ratajkowski reacts to Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce: ‘Congratulations!’ video

Emily Ratajkowski reacts to Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce: ‘Congratulations!’
Kevin Costner ex-wife Christina receives major blow amid divorce battle

Kevin Costner ex-wife Christina receives major blow amid divorce battle

Jamie Foxx pays heartfelt Instagram tribute to his 'beautiful angel Deondra'

Jamie Foxx pays heartfelt Instagram tribute to his 'beautiful angel Deondra'
Taylor Swift discreetly navigates through NYC in shades of blue: Pic

Taylor Swift discreetly navigates through NYC in shades of blue: Pic
Beyoncé accused of copying Kylie Minogue's signature style

Beyoncé accused of copying Kylie Minogue's signature style
Miley Cyrus shares why filming 'Black Mirror' episode was traumatic for her

Miley Cyrus shares why filming 'Black Mirror' episode was traumatic for her
Charli D'Amelio sends love to Kourtney Kardashian after pregnancy scare

Charli D'Amelio sends love to Kourtney Kardashian after pregnancy scare

Olivia Rodrigo graces Manhattan streets on promotional blitz for 'Guts': Pic

Olivia Rodrigo graces Manhattan streets on promotional blitz for 'Guts': Pic

Joe Jonas faces backlash for divorce claims involving Sophie Turner's party lifestyle

Joe Jonas faces backlash for divorce claims involving Sophie Turner's party lifestyle