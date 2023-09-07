Joe Jonas opens tour concert without wedding ring after Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas opens tour concert without wedding ring

Joe Jonas ditched his wedding ring while performing at a concert in Phoenix, Arizona, after making his divorce official with Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers, who are currently on their Five Albums, One Night tour, kicked off the night with a hearty group hug.

However, the eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Joe’s empty ring finger as he took the stage with his brothers at the Footprint Center.

At his previous concert, on September 3, Joe was still wearing his wedding ring amid reports that he had hired a divorce lawyer.



Some concertgoers also claimed to have eye-witnessed Joe crying during his performance on the band’s emotional tune Little Bird.

Fans of the band took to their social media to lend support to Joe during this challenging time of his life.

Rumours of Joe and the Game of Thrones star's divorce broke out on September 5, and were confirmed, the very next day, by the couple in a joint statement.

Their statement read, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision.”

“We sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” it added.