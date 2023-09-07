Emily Ratajkowski talks of ‘taboos’ attached to women getting divorced: ‘It’s brave’

Emily Ratajkowski opened up about the “taboos” attached to women who opt out of “bad relationships” and seek “divorce” from their partners.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Victoria's Secret World Tour fashion show in New York City, the model said it is “really brave” to get a divorce despite the “financial hardships.”

Discussing the importance of empowering women who are going through a divorce, Ratajkowski said, "I think there's a lot of taboo around divorce and a lot of shame.”

“I think that isn't helpful, particularly for young women who are trying to get out of bad relationships," the supermodel, who filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard last year, added.

"I want to spread a little positivity and I think that divorce, deciding to leave a relationship despite the financial hardship, despite what it's going to mean for your kids, everything, is really brave.”

Sending love to women navigating divorces from their spouses, she said, “I want women to feel better about it."

Ratajkowski, who has been linked to Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, Harry Styles and Eric Andre, since her divorce, also revealed she is “single.”

"I like being single," she told the outlet. "[I'm] single for the first time in my life. I'm 32. I'm having fun."