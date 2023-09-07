 
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Hollywood writers' and actors' strike pushes honorary Oscar gala ahead

Thursday, September 07, 2023

The Academy’s 14th Governors Awards, also known as the Honorary Oscars Gala, which hands out lifetime achievement accolades to stars, has been postponed due to the ongoing strike of Hollywood actors and writers.

On Wednesday, the Academy presented a new date for the event, moving the date from November to January, without any explanation, and referred to the event as rescheduled. 

The gala is organised by the Academy of Motion Picture of Arts and Sciences, the same team behind the Oscars.

The shift is a high-profile casualty as Hollywood continues to suffer the strike with no resolution or negotiations in sight.

It was in May when the writers initiated the strike, followed by the actors in July as they demanded better pay and assurance that Hollywood won’t replace them with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Malay Mail reported that unions also want to convince US comic Mel Brooks and actress Angela Bassett, set to be honored at the gala, to not attend the event. 

