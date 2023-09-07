Meghan Markle’s turning to ‘Suits’ era

Meghan Markle has just been called out for turning back to her ‘Suits’ mode amid her re-branding attempt.



Revelations and insights into this claim have been shared by body language expert Judi James.

She weighed in on everything during a candid chat with Express UK.

In this conversation she went as far as to note, “Meghan's body language seems to have dramatically gone back to her Suits mode here as she poses like a Hollywood celebrity rather than a royal.”

“She even out-poses genuine A-list performers like Kelly and Kerry here, with her signal seeming to suggest she's back in the start-studded environment she adores.”

During the course of the chat, Ms James also went as far as to reference how ‘easily’ Meghan Markle appears to move from royal to celebrity.

Especially since Ms James feels, “This is her right to act like a true celebrity and she does so with body language that hints this could be a new re-branding in action.”

In referencing one of the images Meghan seems to appear in, Ms James said, “Kelly adopts a beautiful smile that remains status in more of her celebrity photos.”

“Her smile is so pitch-perfect and sustained that it actually looks like a royal technique.”

Not only that, “Meghan adds value to her pose […] throwing in the cute and flirty shoulder lift and subtle forward health tilt.”

Before concluding she also added, “Her eye expression looks excited but it also speaks to the camera and therefore to the viewer. Her cheeks are rounded and her mouth smile is symmetric, suggesting genuine please.”