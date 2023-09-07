 
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘no longer liked’: ‘Such complainers’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for being a bunch of 'complainers' that Americans don’t like.

The author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn issued these sentiments.

He broke things down during a candid chat with Express UK.

He began the converastion by pointing out the couple’s tendency to complain and bashed it, saying the US “don’t like people who complain.”

The author’s thoughts have also been backed by an opinion poll that showcases just how badly the couple’s US popularity has sunk.

The poll has been conducted by Newsweek and its findings state that almost 46% of Americans like the couple, whereas 52% find their attitude disapproving.

In regards to particulars, Prince Harry stands at a net approval rating of 20, and it is currently eight points higher than Meghan Markle.

“And as someone said to me, someone who worked for Harry when they were at Windsor at Frogmore, he said, 'Well, what are they going to do when people lose interest in all the complaining?’”

“You know, what happens when the complaining has to stop? What positive role can he have as a royal?”

“I can imagine Lilibet and Archie are going to get teased at school, possibly bullied, because people say, 'Oh, you're a prince and princess.'”

“You're horribly trapped.”

