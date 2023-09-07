 
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Prince Harry is causing ‘burbling speculation’ about what’s ‘maritally rotten’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s married life is currently under the radar as experts have begun questioning what’s really ‘maritally rotten’ in their relationship.

Claims and admissions of this nature have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She shed light on things in a brand-new piece for News.com.au.

In it she referenced the upcoming Invictus Games and said, “There is the question over how long the duchess will be in Germany for.”

Because “last year saw her spend several days at the Games and attend multiple events, daily.”

So “will the 42-year-old stay for three days again this time around and be just as much of a presence by Aitch’s side?” the expert also questioned in the middle of her piece.

All these reports have come amid rumors of an impending divorce.

Because according to Ms Elser, “The last few months have seen burbling speculation about whether something might be maritally rotten in the state of Montecito.”

Even in May, the Telegraph reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage is so independent that the duke keeps a room on standby.

While “this might constitute a spot of tilting at windmills, it’s still “worth noting that the couple did not pop up to refute this claim,” she also added before signing off.

For those unversed, many experts and insiders have shed light into those rumors and believe the rumors of the rift are true given Meghan’s recent bid to stop wearing her wedding ring in public.

