Prince Harry is treating people like ‘placeholders’

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for treating soldiers like ‘placeholders’ in his docuseries.

These claims and admissions have been issued by Ed Power in a piece for the Telegraph.

He weighed in on everything during a very candid chat and it included accusations about treating veterans like ‘placeholders’ for his time in front of the camera.

The piece started off by saying that even though “it’s an impressive interview – but such is Harry’s aura that the suffering of the soldiers featured elsewhere in the documentary feels like placeholder content.”

“This will likely be an issue for the Sussexes as they move forward with their Netflix deal (their next project is a drama about Miss Havisham from Great Expectations).”

At the end of the day, the author feels, “Netflix has paid not for their thoughts and insights but their star power.”

It is due to this very reason that the writer feels “in Heart of Invictus, the mix of humanitarian documentary and royalty-watching never coheres.”

“It’s a well-intentioned mishmash but a mishmash all the same,” they also added before signing off.