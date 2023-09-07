 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa reminisces about her past

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Dua Lipa reminisces about her past
Dua Lipa reminisces about her past 

Dua Lipa has come a long way from being an 11-year-old schoolgirl who was excited to have visited the BBC office in 2005. 

She is now one of the most famous singers in the world and is currently hosting a podcast for the organization.

The singer reminisced about her past in an Instagram post which contained a picture of her 11-year-old self as a schoolgirl and a photo of her scrapbook.

She wrote, "Finally back home UK  and found my scrapbook from when I was 11 years old with some pics, designs and school trips . See my timekeeping obsession “approximately 10:00 sharp” +++ if someone had told me i’d be working with BBC on my A Service95 podcast 17 years later I wouldn’t have believed it!!! thank you for all the love and support on season 3."



More From Entertainment:

William and Kate forced to shoulder the blame for decision to drive Andrew video

William and Kate forced to shoulder the blame for decision to drive Andrew

Leonardo DiCaprio settles down with new ‘girlfriend’ Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio settles down with new ‘girlfriend’ Vittoria Ceretti

Charlie Puth announces to marry his best friend

Charlie Puth announces to marry his best friend

Meghan Marke’s blaming Prince Harry for money troubles: ‘Always fighting’

Meghan Marke’s blaming Prince Harry for money troubles: ‘Always fighting’
Naomi Campbell recounts hilarious negotiation with George Michael to star in music video video

Naomi Campbell recounts hilarious negotiation with George Michael to star in music video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘no longer liked’: ‘Such complainers’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘no longer liked’: ‘Such complainers’
‘That '70s Show’ star Danny Masterson faces life in prison after rape conviction

‘That '70s Show’ star Danny Masterson faces life in prison after rape conviction
Sandra Bullock shocked as haters ask her to return ‘The Blind Side’ Oscar

Sandra Bullock shocked as haters ask her to return ‘The Blind Side’ Oscar
Savannah Chrisley claims Todd and Julie receiving ‘inhumane’ treatment by prison guards

Savannah Chrisley claims Todd and Julie receiving ‘inhumane’ treatment by prison guards
Natalie Portman doubtful about reconciling with 'cheater' husband Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman doubtful about reconciling with 'cheater' husband Benjamin Millepied
Bruce Springsteen postpones U.S. shows amid health concerns

Bruce Springsteen postpones U.S. shows amid health concerns

Shay Mitchell gives best wedding wardrobe tip: 'Slippers are a must!'

Shay Mitchell gives best wedding wardrobe tip: 'Slippers are a must!'