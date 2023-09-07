 
Thursday, September 07, 2023
William and Kate forced to shoulder the blame for decision to drive Andrew

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton are both involved in decision-making behind the scenes, said a report citing one of Middleton's friends.

“(King) Charles is leading the way for them already,” the source said. 

The source said. “They are ready and willing to do the job — and Kate is very much a part of that.”

Though sources  from the palace dismissed the idea that the newly crowned monarch views his position as “caretaker King,” another source told the magazine that he and Queen Camilla intend to “provide the best possible platform for William and Kate to go forward.”

The report came ahead of Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary. 

It is likely to anger supporters of King Charles and Queen Camilla who accuse William and his wife of upstaging the monarch through their PR campaigns. 

The report is set to raise some eyebrows since it comes just days after it was reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton were forced by King Charles to drive Prince Andrew to the church.

It also creates the impression that William and Kate can't blame the king for their decision to drive Prince Andrew. 



