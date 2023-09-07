 
‘Less than supportive’: Joe Jonas faces accusations of pushing Sophie Turner to the brink

Joe Jonas reportedly pressured Sophie Turner into attending events during her postpartum struggles
According to TMZ's report on Thursday, Joe Jonas was allegedly "less than supportive" of his now-estranged wife, Sophie Turner, during a challenging period after the birth of their second child.

Sources indicated that the Jonas Brothers member reportedly pressured the Game of Thrones star to attend industry events and urged her to be more active outside their home, even though she had reservations about being photographed.

Despite her preference for staying at home with their two daughters, Turner went along with her husband to numerous events, but sources claim that she had clearly expressed her discomfort and reluctance to be there.

During an event that Turner did not attend, Joe reportedly voiced complaints about her needing to be more outgoing, leading those around him to suspect that their marriage was facing difficulties.

Joe, 34, filed for divorce from the 27-year-old Do Revenge actress earlier this week, citing in court documents that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

In a joint statement released on Turner’s Instagram, the couple wrote: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the estranged couple wrote in a post to Instagram.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

