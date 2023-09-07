Prince Harry arrives in London ahead of Queen's death anniversary

Prince Harry on Thursday arrived in London for WellChild Awards, a day before the first death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke of Sussex was not accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle who is expected to join her husband in Germany at the Invictus Games.

The charity shared a video of the Duke of Sussex chatting to the Award winner.

The awards ceremony was due to start from 18:15.



Harry, who wore a navy suit, arrived alone at The Hurlingham Club in south-west London for the ceremony, which celebrates seriously ill children and their families.



Former Olympic swimmer Mark Foster and TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins, joined the Duke in attendance.



According to The Telegraph, the Duke will not see King Charles and Prince William during his brief visit.

