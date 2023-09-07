 
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Sibling rivalry at its peak in UK as Prince William and Harry jostle for attention

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Prince William went to support his Homewards charity just as his children resumed their school after the summer break hours before his brother Prince Harry landed in the UK.

Royal observers believe the Prince of Wales looked a bit desperate as he undertook the engagement to support his charity ahead of his brother's arrival.

Some observers believe that Harry cosplayed his old royal self as he arrived in the UK to draw attention away from the royals who were preparing to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her first death anniversary.

To many, sibling rivalry was at its peak on Thursday when the two sons of King Charles and Princess Diana jostled for attention.

According to a statement issued by Homewards, Prince William met people supported by The Pret Foundation's Rising Stars programme this morning at a Pret shop in Bournemouth.

"He heard how the initiative has helped them and how it provides opportunities for people facing homelessness," the statement added.




