entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
Jimmy Fallon 'apologises' amid toxic workplace accusations on 'The Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon, famously known for hosting the iconic Tonight Show, who came under severe criticism as he was accused by two current and 14 former employees of creating a "toxic work environment", has now apologised to the show's staff.

The employees accused Jimmy of having "erratic behaviour" and alleged there had been constant changes in leadership teams every year for the past nine years.

According to the Mirror, the host has addressed the staff members of the show via Zoom call, who allege that their mental health was also disturbed while working at the show.

Jimmy said, "It's embarrassing, and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends."

He also assured that there would be no changes to the leadership teams and that the current showrunner, Chris Miller, would not be leaving any time soon, reports Rolling Stone.

He added, "I feel so bad I can't even tell you," adding that he wants the show to be fun and inclusive."

As the allegations by the former staff members surfaced, NBC defended the show by releasing a statement that read, "We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority."

It added that the issues raised by staff were properly investigated, and appropriate action was taken. 

