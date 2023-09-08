Jimmy Fallon not the villain as the bombshell report suggests: insider

Dogged by damaging accusations, Jimmy Fallon has admitted his mistake and apologized profusely to his staffers. But one of the show’s insiders offered a different, less-gloomy view of the situation.

Talking to Daily Mail, the source close to The Tonight Show defended the under-fire late-night host, “So many current staff members have positive things to say about the show but they aren’t being given a chance,” adding, “This isn’t who Jimmy is and this isn’t in any way what the show is like today.”

However, the insider admitted the veracity of the claims after 16 current and former employees confided to Rolling Stone about the alleged “toxic environment” fostered by the host on the set.

“The things being reported in this article happened years ago and just aren’t reflective of the atmosphere today."

But the source noted, “Nobody is denying that things happened in the past, but any previous issues have been dealt with and everyone has moved on since then."

Adding, “A lot of these are old anecdotes that have already been reported, and it’s unclear to everyone why they’re being brought up again years later."