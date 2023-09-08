Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds enjoy summer outing months after fourth child's birth

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were recently spotted on an outing in New York City just seven months after the birth of their fourth child.

The loved-up couple appeared at ease and in love as they moved through the streets of Big Apple.

The Gossip Girl star held her husband’s hand in a beige button-down shirt and denim shorts, with hair tied in a loose braid.

In another video, the Hollywood beauty could also be seen crossing the street by herself.

On the other hand, the 46-year-old Deadpool actor, who was sporting a summer-appropriate pink button-down, beige trousers and white canvas trainers, held hands with his wife tenderly.

The well-known Hollywood couple made an appearance just seven months after Blake quietly gave birth to their fourth child together.



The newborn, whose name has not been made public yet, joined the siblings' clan which includes James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3,

All of the Reynolds children have been kept away from spotlight as the couple prefers leading unusually quiet lives.