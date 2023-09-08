Piers Morgan reacts to ‘halfwit’ Prince Harry’s return to UK on Queen’s first death anniversary

Piers Morgan reacts to ‘halfwit’ Prince Harry’s return to UK on Queen’s death anniversary

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his views over the return of Prince Harry to UK on the eve of Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary.



Sharing a photo of Prince Harry on X, formerly Twitter, the outspoken journalist tweeted: “Imagine flying 6000 miles to the city where your closest family all live, and none of them want to see you because you keep trashing them in public…”

He further said, “On the eve of the anniversary of the Queen’s death, I’ll have a message for Halfwit Harry on @PiersUncensored.”

Earlier, Harry returned to UK on Thursday and paid a touching tribute to his grandmother late Queen Elizabeth II on her first death anniversary.

In his speech at WellChild Awards, Harry said: "As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away.

"She would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that´s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we´re together."

