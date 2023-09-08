Leonardo DiCaprio should leave young girls alone, Internet drags Hollywood star

Leonardo DiCaprio sparked reactions after he was spotted hanging out at a club in Ibiza with a 25-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.



The Titanic star has always been known for going after girls aged younger than 25 and leaving them once they turned 26.

Keeping the speculation alive, netizens trolled Leonardo for dating Vittoria, who is 25-year-old, while predicting that he would leave her once she turns 26.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user said that inflation is so bad it's even messing with Leonardo, "He is fooling around with a borderline grandma for his standards."

Another troll posted a screenshot of Vittoria's birthdate and said, "She still has 9 months left before Leo forgets her name."

On the other hand, some people believe that the 48-year-old actor is “gross” for clubbing at “his age, and luring young girls."

A page retweeted, and penned, "Do 50-years-old still go to the club?" Agreeing with it, a guy wrote that considering Leonardo's age "men should go home, and rub some icy hot lower back", instead of clubbing with girls.

One X user took a dig at him, reminding every one how the actor is also a climate activist, and that his work "looks fun".

Leonardo's dating pattern

Back in 2022, a psychologist named Emma Kenny explained the theory behind Leonardo dating women who are 25 or under.

"He is in a highly unusual position, which allows him to pick and choose whoever he wishes to be with," she told The Sun.

Kenny stated that the Catch Me If You Can actor "either gets bored or realises that his partner wants to move forward with starting a family."

She went on to claim that Leonardo's dating pattern suggests that "he has no intention of giving up on his adventures."